Budget aims to achieve 'sustainable energy for all' goal: Anil Chaudhry

With India being the fifth largest consumer in the world, the country needs to make a concerted effort in promoting efficiency by reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and curtailing carbon footprints.

While access to is a basic human right, we need to make it sustainable. Today’s gave a clear indication of the government’s focus to achieve ‘sustainable for all’, with two of its critical steps; firstly, by providing a boost to rural electrification with a 25 percent increase in the outlay for key power schemes like Integrated Power Development Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna. This is expected to fast track the rural electrification drive of the Government, which is now planned to be completed by May 1, 2018. Secondly, by strengthening its focus on renewable forms with the inflow of another 20 GW in the next fiscal.

This, however, will require investments in grid management and digitisation of the grid to ensure supply of quality reliable and safe power. It is important to stress that along with rural electrification, it is equally important to provide reliable and quality power which requires investments towards modernisation of the country’s transmission and distribution power networks and use of digitisation in grid management.

