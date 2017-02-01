Budget raises capital outlay for Railways to Rs 1.31 lakh crore

has raised capital outlay for the from Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1.31 lakh crore in 2017-18 with Rs 55,000 crores being provided by the government. Presenting is the first combined of independent India (that includes the railways), said, “India is now in a position to synergise the investments in railways, roads, waterways and civil aviation.”

According to Jaitley, will focus on four major areas, namely, passenger safety, capital and development works, cleanliness and finance and accounting reforms. For passenger safety, a ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ will be created with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crores over a period of 5 years, to be funded by seed capital from the government, Indian Railways’ own revenues and other sources. Further, Jaitley informed that the Government will lay down clear cut guidelines and timeline for implementing various safety works to be funded from this ‘Kosh’. Unmanned level crossings on broad gauge lines will be eliminated by 2020. Expert international assistance will be harnessed to improve safety preparedness and maintenance practices.

Talking about the proposed steps for modernisation and upgradation of identified corridors, Jaitley said that railway lines of 3,500 kms will be commissioned in 2017-18, as against 2,800 kms in 2016-17 and steps will be taken to launch dedicated trains for tourism and pilgrimage. In the next 3 years, the throughput is proposed to be enhanced by 10 percent. Further, Indian has set-up joint ventures with 9 state governments and 70 projects have been identified for construction and development.

Regarding station redevelopment, informed that at least 25 stations are expected to be awarded during 2017-18 for redevelopment and 500 stations will be made differently abled friendly by providing lifts and escalators. has also proposed to feed about 7,000 stations with solar power in the medium term, of which, a beginning has already been made in 300 stations. Works will be taken-up for 2,000 railway stations as part of 1000 MW solar mission, the Minister added.

Emphasising the government’s focus on ‘Swachh Rail’, Jaitley informed that by 2019, all coaches of Indian will be fitted with bio toilets. Pilot plants for environment friendly disposal of solid waste and conversion of biodegradable waste to energy are being set-up at New Delhi and Jaipur Railway Stations and five more such solid waste management plants are now being taken-up.

The Finance Minister, in his speech, also gave details about proposed steps to be taken by the government to help stay competitive vis-a-vis other modes of transportation dominated by the private sector and retain their position of pre-eminence.

Indian plan to provide end-to-end integrated transport solutions for select commodities in partnership with logistics players, who would support both front and back end connectivity. Rolling stocks and practices will be customised to transport perishable goods, especially agricultural products.

During his speech, re-emphasised on the government’s continuous endeavour to improve the operating ratio of the Railways. He informed that the tariffs of would be fixed, taking into consideration costs, quality of service, social obligations and competition from other forms of transport.

A new Metro Rail Policy will be announced with focus on innovative models of implementation and financing, as well as standardisation and indigenisation of hardware and software. This is expected to open-up new job opportunities for youth in the country. A new Metro Rail Act will be enacted by rationalising the existing laws. This will facilitate greater private participation and investment in construction and operation, Jaitley added.