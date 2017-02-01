Budget reduces customs & excise duties for renewable energy sector

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the 2017-18, announced substantial relief in customs and excise duties for sector and for manufacture of cashless transaction devices.

In a bid to incentivise domestic value addition under Make in India initiative of the government, the Finance Minister has proposed to reduce customs and excise duties on several items related to the sector. This includes all items of machinery required for - fuel based power generating system to be set up in the country for demonstration purposes; systems operating on biogas/biomethane/ by-product hydrogen; lights or fixtures etc.

has proposed zero customs and excise duties on certain items related to to promote domestic manufacturing of these products.

has announced reduction in customs duty on inputs and raw materials to reduce costs and for incentivising domestic value addition under Make in India have been submitted for certain items like liquefied natural gas (LNG), nickel, vegetable tanning extracts and certain capital goods.

Proposal to hike Excise duties and to levy additional duties under Sec 85 of the Finance Act, 2005 on several tobacco and tobacco related products have also been made in the budget.