Incentivise automation in manufacturing to give a boost for Make in India

industry is in an evolving phase. There are many factors which are considerably changing the outlook of the industry such as ever-increasing need of complying to global standards, the constant need for improving operational excellence, desire for zero defects, productivity and quality improvement, etc. This is further supplemented by certain macroeconomic factors which are poised to bring a positive effect on (the key target area for industrial automation) such as the rising disposable incomes of the populace, expanding middle-class, rise in rural demand, urbanisation, and structured and focused initiatives like Make in India.

Efforts are being enhanced to achieve the ambitious target of making contribute 25 percent of GDP and create 100 million jobs by 2022. All these would surely help to grow further in India. As of now, the industrial market in India is expected to have a CAGR of 10-12 percent over a period during 2015-2020.

One of the key opportunities which everyone is perceiving is the contribution of Make in India initiative to the sector. Indian manufacturers can only make the most of 'Make in India' by establishing facilities which are world class. It is imperative to attain global standards to cater to the Indian and global market effectively. For this, the manufacturers need to invest more in terms of and the latest equipment and technologies.

Apart from this, looking at the ever changing dynamics of the technology world, Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) - which are gradually making inroads - could emerge as the game changer for Indian manufacturing. They can enable manufacturers to improve their productivity and quality manifold. Thus, helping them leapfrog the investment phase because many of the Indian companies have not yet invested extensively in the traditional automation. So now they can make a smarter investment by adopting technologies.

Sameer Gandhi, MD, Omron Automation, India is actually a melange of many futuristic and advanced concepts and technologies which have the potential of transforming the production scenario in the 21st century mainly comprising of a ‘connected shopfloor’ where data is collected from various sensors and other input devices to be used for predictive maintenance, better control and long term analysis.

Regarding the budget, one of my key suggestions is to set up a fund to incentivise the absorption especially for the SME’s in the industry. is a quality and efficiency enhancer. It can help make industry produce world-class products at productivity and cost levels that are at par with global standards. Hence, incentivising in industries would be a boost for Make in India.

is the managing director of Omron Automation, India