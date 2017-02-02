Initiatives to promote healthcare R&D is missing in budget: Dr KM Cherian

The current is a good attempt for overall development of the country. However, as a senior professional in the country, I would have been happier to see some initiatives for promoting R&D.

Nearly 40 percent of global academic papers in bioscience and technology comes from Asia, led by China which is forecast to overtake the US as a producer of academic papers by 2020. In terms of PPP adjusted R&D spending, US leads the world with $ 473 billion (2.7 percent GDP PPP) followed by China, spending $ 409 billion (2.1 percent). The number of papers authored by Chinese scientist grew an average of 15 percent annually between 2001 and 2011.

In contrast, India's performance in medical innovation is negligible. India spends annually about $ 66.5 billion (0.85 percent GDP PPP) and publications are negligible. Due to its peculiar nature, lagging behind in is not good - not only from social security, affordability and foreign exchange perspective, but even from strategic national security angle.

Future of mankind including defence is going to be highly dependent on technologies such as genetics, genomics, and biotechnology, medical imaging etc. Imagine the same technology being used for medical imaging as well as for high altitude precision imaging from fighter planes.

We have the best of brains in the world and we should be proud of our achievements like MARS mission, Brahmos and a leading role in space research. Extending the same to R&D is an easy task provided policy level changes are adopted and the general outlook of banks, financial institutions and the investment community is supportive.

The Make in India initiative of our Prime Minister has surely inspired the whole country and we should capitalise it for our long term sustainable benefit in as well.

