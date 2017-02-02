TRENDING ON BS
A balanced, growth-oriented & forward-looking budget: Rohan Gupta
It is a pro-manufacturing budget: Samay Kohli

Niche sectors such as robotics, will benefit hugely from skill development programs

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Samay Kohli, CEO and co-founder, GreyOrange
co-founder, GreyOrange

We welcome the Finance Minster’s union budget for 2017-18. It continues to build on some of the large initiatives rolled out last year, and is also a pro-manufacturing budget with favourable announcements for the MSME sector coupled with the vision of India being a global electronics manufacturing hub. 

The continued focus on, and the inclusion of an actionable roadmap for the implementation of, GST is heartening as this will enable India to become ‘one market’, improving ease of doing business immensely. This will have a multiplier effect on the manufacturing sector.

The various initiatives around skilling and education such as setting up of India International Skill Centres and expansion of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras will provide the necessary boost to several sectors, especially those in fledgling/new age industries. 

Niche sectors such as robotics, for instance, will benefit hugely from such programs propelling India to her rightful place on the global technology map.
Samay Kohli is the CEO and co-founder of GreyOrange

