Set up Rs 10-bn pharma technology upgradation fund: Dr Rajeev Boudhankar

- Digitization: To boost the ‘Digital India’ initiative of the government, financial incentives/grants should be provided to institutions that are willing to move towards maintenance of electronic health records (EHR) and health IT systems. Deduction on investment made for the implementation of EHR (at present 250 percent) should be extended. Accreditation: To incentivise hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to undergo accreditation, there should be 100 percent deduction on approved expenditure incurred for securing accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories (NABL) respectively.
- Customs duty on finished products: Customs Duty on import of finished products should be prescribed at a very low level while nil customs duty to be specified for the import of raw materials / parts / sub-assemblies required for ultimate local manufacturing of instruments / devices and consumables. Currently the rate of customs duty on most of the spare parts of medical equipment is higher than the duty rate on equipment. While the basic duty rate on equipment is 7.5 percent, the basic rate of duty on spare parts is 10 percent. The compounded duty rate difference is almost above 10 percent. Since spare parts are used to run the equipment it should be treated like equipment only. The exemption may also be extended to parts, accessories, consumables or assembly components, whether required for manufacturing or to be assembled at site of use.
- Customs duty on blood glucose monitoring strips should be exempted: Customs duty on blood glucose monitoring strips is 18.94 percent for Lancet and control solutions it is 25 percent. Customs duty for strips should be made duty free to encourage self-testing of blood glucose at affordable cost & to improve quality of diabetic patient’s life. Customs duty on medical sterilizers, biological indicators and bio patch should be reduced. Customs duty on these advanced sterilization products should be reduced to minimum slabs to improve quality of medical treatment & patient safety.
- Customs duty on neurosurgery medical devices should be exempted: Customs duty is 18.94 percent on medical devices used in neurosurgery. Medical devices used in neurosurgery should be exempted from customs duty considering that these products are used for treating critical deformities & in lifesaving procedures.
- Rationalise inverted duty on phaco emulsification equipment: Basic import duty on phaco emulsification equipment and accessories used in cataract surgeries is 7.5 percent and CVD is 6 percent, total duty works out to 18.94 percent. However, spare parts for this equipment are with basic duty of 10 percent and CVD of 12.5 percent the total duty works out to 29.44 percent. There is a differential of almost 10 percent in duty between equipment and spare parts of the same equipment. This anomaly needs to be removed. It is recommended to reduce the import duty for import of spares of phaco emulsification equipment to appropriate minimum rate.
