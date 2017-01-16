TRENDING ON BS
We expect a long-term & stable policy on mobile manufacturing: Rajeev Jain

To create a truly inclusive digital economy, affordable mobile handset or consumer durables are must

Rajeev Jain 

Rajeev Jain, CFO, Intex Technologies
Rajeev Jain, CFO, Intex Technologies

The mobile handset industry is the fast growing industry and has become an imperative part of our everyday life. India is moving towards a digital economy and mobile banking. Smartphones will play a crucial role in supporting this vision. 

The recent demonetisation reform by the Government has further laid the ground for setting a cashless economy. The entire country is looking forward towards mobile banking which shall create a new user base and fuel the growth in mobile industry. 

As an industry, we expect a long-term and stable policy on mobile manufacturing in India. The industry has huge potential and can supplement government initiatives of ‘Make in India’ with highly technical product if focused. Incentives to create sufficient technical manpower will lay the foundation of a strong and robust manufacturing base in India.

Further, a clearly laid out research and development policy is necessary to succeed in a highly technical industry like ours and will help bring component manufacturing base in India to save precious foreign exchange. 

In the end, to create a truly inclusive digital economy, affordable mobile handset or consumer durable items up to certain value should be given a concessional duty treatment.
Rajeev Jain, CFO, Intex Technologies Ltd

