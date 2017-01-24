Why we need more monies for family planning in the budget

The national government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown commitment to envision and develop an India where all people are able to pursue their aspirations with optimal health, well-being and quality of life. While the NITI Aayog has been tasked with developing the strategic vision (a 15 year vision, a seven year strategy, and a three year action document) for the country, the government needs to plan matching it with required resources in order to achieve the vision and to ensure universal health care.

Investing in health is critical for achieving the economic development goals. The health sector, which drives domestic demand for health care, has the potential of providing new jobs. The lack of skilled workforce is stark in the health sector. Increased investment will also bring down the prices of health services to the people and assist in sustaining the medium term inflation target of 4 percent. An increased investment in health will increase levels of economic growth and political stability in the long run, reduce poverty and contribute to the general well-being of the population.

The numbers where we are lacking

While India spends around 4.685 percent of GDP on health, Government expenditure on health as a proportion of GDP (1.38 percent) is low. This figure is much lower compared to the BRICs countries Health Expenditure (percent of GDP) Brazil spends around 8.3 percent, Russia Federation 7.1 percent and South Africa around 8.8 percent of the GDP on health. Even among SAARC countries, Afghanistan spends 8.2 percent of its GDP on health, Maldives 13.7 percent and Nepal 5.8 percent which have a higher spending on health by their governments. This has been a cause for the growing inequities, insufficient access and poor quality of services. The extremely high private out-of-pocket expenditure on health – close to 70 per cent – has also emerged as a major cause of impoverishment – driving close to 50 million people every year into debt and poverty.

In order to address the development deficits in the health sector and the shortages in infrastructure and availability of personnel in the country, there is a need to increase India’s public spending on health to significantly higher levels. Assuring universal access to health care requires an increase in current government expenditure on health to 3-5 percent with several innovative ways to increase funding from other country examples .The draft health policy does talk about increasing public spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP, which is a welcome sign, but we need a timeline by which this will be done.

What the should allocate?

The share of Family Welfare has increased only marginally from 4 percent in 2015-16 to 5 percent of the health in 2016-17. There was a 47 percent increase in National Health Mission (NHM) allocation for (under the RCH flexi-pool route of NHM) over 2013-14 and 2015-16. These increases are insufficient to offset the 54 percent decline in central sector resources between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Much higher health allocations are necessary to carry forward the agenda and reorient it towards reproductive health and rights, paying greater attention to quality and spacing methods. 82 percent of flexi-funds for under National Health Mission (excluding the human resources component) are being used for compensation to the users of sterilization and intra-uterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) and for incentives to staff and ASHAs. 77 percent of the fund (excluding the human resources component) is targeted to limiting methods, most of which is slated to be spent on paying compensation. Only 1.45 percent of the total expenditure under NHM is on spacing methods, reflecting a lack of much needed attention. In India 70 percent of population growth is fueled by a large population in a reproductive stage (15- 49 years old) - 53 percent of country’s population. This cohort needs greater access to spacing methods.

India has promised to meet the FP2020 goal of providing 48 million additional women and girls in the country with access to modern contraceptives by 2020. 2014-15 saw a 87 percent drop in funds allocated to family welfare and this was reduced even further by 34 percent in 2015-16. The low priority is baffling given that India has among the worst maternal and infant mortality rates in the world.

The role plays in achieving broader development goals, including poverty reduction has been well documented. Every $1 (Rs 67) invested in saves $4 (Rs 268) in other health and development areas, including maternal health, immunization, malaria, education, water and sanitation. is an important part of the Goals (SDGs) and is closely linked to SDG 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages) and SDG 5 (Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls).

Meeting the 2020 goal (FP2020) would need an investment of approximately Rs 13,500 crore over seven years (2014 to 2020) as per a recent study. An additional Rs 11,150 crores would be needed over the next four years, which is Rs 2,800 crores per year. A revision of the component in the centre-state resource sharing formula is required to meet India’s commitments.

Assuring universal access to health care requires an increase in current government expenditure with several innovative ways to increase funding. Other ministries such as Railways, Defence, PSUs also provide health care and their health resources can be leveraged. These services can also be brought under the ambit of this national health assurance programme, especially for hard-to-reach populations and remote and border areas. The increased health allocation will reflect government’s resolve and priority on improving access to quality health services to address inequities especially for women and underprivileged.

Key recommendations

The Government must commit itself for progressively increasing the spending on health to 3 percent of GDP by 2022. Though the overall for welfare in the country has declined, the recent increase in under the National Health Mission (which is a small proportion of family welfare budget) should be sustained. There is a need to leverage the skills, resources and expertise of private sector and the power of information and technology to bring about a paradigm shift in the health care system. Investment should be made for research on the cost and financial implication of new technologies. More specifically, the resources for need to be tightly ring-fenced with a maximum central share to assure the fulfilment of India’s commitments.

