With demand going up, I am bullish on petrochemicals: Nikunj Dhanuka

- To promote gas-based industry, LNG transported by a vessel from abroad should be exempted from service tax. Currently there is a 15 percent service tax applicable on transportation of LNG by a vessel from abroad. Also LNG regasification should be exempted from service tax. Imported LNG has to be re-gasified and converted into natural gas for transportation and consumption domestically and this attracts service tax.
- In this regard the transportation of LNG by a vessel from abroad could be exempted as ‘zero rated supply’, under GST. Similarly is the case for re-gasification of LNG, which should be exempted from GST.
- There could be a tax holiday benefit given from the current 7 years to 15 years or for a period of minimum of 10 years consecutively within a 15-year period, from the year of commercial production.
- To facilitate LNG import, location with LNG facility at port location could be defined as ‘industrial infrastructure u/s 80-IA of Income Tax Act.
- In light of the implementation of BS-IV norms by April 2020, there should be incentivisation of the downstream companies. There should be 100-percent depreciation allowed to projects undertaken for upgradation of fuel quality.
- There could be a consideration of changing the clause of the Finance Act, 2016, which has introduced a sun set clause in the provisions of section 80-IB (9) of providing no tax holiday if the production is started after March 31, 2017. This should be considered for a change and the provision of tax holiday provided u/s 80 IB (9) of a 7 year tax holiday for profits derived by a mineral oil producing company in India, should be maintained. Instead it could be kept as the intimation of discovery on or before March 31, 2017.
- Most countries have higher duty on finished goods than India. We expect that the import duty on chemicals like pthalic anhydride which is at 7.5 percent, should be raised to 10 percent, to have better capacity utilisation by the Indian manufacturers and reduce imports thus saving precious foreign currency of the country.
- There is duty free import under FTA (Free Trade Agreement) from major exporting countries like South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, with effect from January 1, 2017, for raw materials derived from the petroleum refining, used to manufacturing of various chemicals like pthalic anhydride. Whereas on raw material like orthoxylene which is used for producing pthalic anhydride basic duty is at 2.5 percent. We expect this duty to be removed making duty on orthoxylene as nil, thus making Indian manufacturers at par with the foreign exporting companies.
- Also currently the income tax rate on companies is 30 percent and Book Profit Tax (MAT) is 18.5 percent, which is on the higher side. We expect that MAT rate should be reduced to 15 percent, with set off for higher period of 20 years against current period of 15 years. It is recommended that there should be a proportionate decrease in MAT if there is a decrease in income tax rate. This will promote higher investment in the sector, which is highly capital intensive.
- We also expect that there should be restoration of 80 percent depreciation on waste recovery units like malic anhydride
