A bitter history of sugar

Sugar: The World Corrupted From Slavery to Obesity James Walvin Hachette 325 pages; Rs 699 When Americans formally became combatants during World War II, the Coca-Cola Company persuaded the government to exempt it from sugar rationing and send its trademark sugar-laden drink to all theatres of war. This privilege gave the cola company unfettered access to markets in Europe, Asia and Africa on the back of the US army’s progress. After buying the sweetener at government-pegged prices, Coca- Cola sold 10 billion bottles at military bases and stores between 1941 and ...