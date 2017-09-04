A bitter history of sugar

Sugar: The World Corrupted From Slavery to Obesity James Walvin Hachette 325 pages; Rs 699 When Americans formally became combatants during World War II, the Coca-Cola Company persuaded the government to exempt it from sugar rationing and send its trademark sugar-laden drink to all theatres of war. This privilege gave the cola company unfettered access to markets in Europe, Asia and Africa on the back of the US army’s progress. After buying the sweetener at government-pegged prices, Coca- Cola sold 10 billion bottles at military bases and stores between 1941 and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?