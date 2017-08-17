A blast from the past inside Japan's retro gaming shops

Nothing sells like nostalgia.

Renewed interest in vintage is drawing buyers to the country’s online markets and While enthusiasts have collected old titles for years, even casual gamers are now snapping up cartridges and CDs, as well as gaming machines that they haven’t played since childhood.

Although retro gaming is considered a tiny fraction of the $109 billion global industry, it’s an attractive niche market. Last year’s re-release of Nintendo first NES/Famicom console sold out quickly, and the same is happening for this year’s follow-up, the classic version of the Given Nintendo’s dominance of the home video game market in the 80s, it’s no surprise then that much of the buying and selling is happening in Japan.

“Retro take me back to my childhood,” said Davide Convertino from Italy, on his fourth trip to Japan to pick up older titles. “Retro gaming is an art. It’s simple but stimulating, you never get bored of it.”

Convertino was shopping at Super Potato, a store in Akihabara, Tokyo’s electronics district. and machines from decades past are packed into three floors. There are Neo Geo and Sega Genesis consoles, and multicolored GameBoys and Nintendo 64 controllers hanging neatly along racks. In one glass display case is the holy grail of Famicom titles: the Kinnikuman Muscle Tag Match gold version, estimated to be worth $18,200.

“Akihabara has always been a gaijin hotspot, but the number of tourists in the last four, five years have been especially high,” said Yuhei Kitabayashi, Super Potato’s manager. “Now, we’re making half our revenue from tourists.”

Online sales are also booming, because not everyone can make the pilgrimage to Akihabara. Drew Steimel, who runs DKOldies, a Pennsylvania-based retro game trader, says that he sold almost $3 million worth of vintage online last year, compared with just a few hundred dollars on when he first started out. “We have been selling retro for over 13 years and have seen the market grow every year,” he said.

The online market remains heavily reliant on retro video from Japan and neighbouring countries, with more than half of titles on coming from Asia, based on a search online. Often, sold via online marketplaces fetch higher prices: a copy of Mario Party 2 offered at 490 yen at Super Potato was listed at 3,000 to 10,000 yen on Yahoo! Auctions and

“When we first started, our biggest customer was the 30-year-old looking to buy back their past,” Steimel said. “There are now new competitors like Nintendo itself releasing the NES Classic and SNES classic systems, but this is only making the market bigger than ever. We have seen growth in all of our target groups, especially the 20-year-olds.”

Even Sega Sammy Holdings once a major rival to Nintendo before Sony and Microsoft even considered making consoles, is seeking to capitalise on the retro boom. It released this week Sonic Mania, a revival game made in collaboration with the game’s most enthusiastic fans, including artists. For some, however, nothing beats browsing the aisles of a store like Super Potato, where tourists wearing anime T-shirts make their way through the maze of shelves.