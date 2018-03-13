'A Century is Not Enough' book review: Dada's modest innings

If you go beyond the melody of Sourav Ganguly’s off drives and the cacophony of his quarrel with Greg Chappell, the one thing that remains is his will to win. That will put him up there among India’s two most significant cricket captains, along with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Unlike Pataudi, though, Mr Ganguly got the team that had the ability to win in all conditions. Pataudi took charge of the Indian team at the age of 21, soon after a car accident that damaged his right eye forever, and mended the cracks of regionalism that had kept the team divided till then. He never ...