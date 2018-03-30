A class apart

A drawing room sofa upholstered with bold graphics runs the risk of showing poor taste. But sofa cushions, by convention, are a licence for graphic fun. My sofa set sports a smart black and white set (pictured) of four, with printed and crudely embroidered naïve drawings.

They picture: a bicycle; a hand-pulled rickshaw; an Ambassador car; and, that most beloved of urban symbols, a three-wheeler scooter rickshaw (TSR in sarkari bhasha; to some foreign tourists, a tuk-tuk). Visitors usually register them with micro-smiles, given with faintly amused approval and without comment. Deep ...