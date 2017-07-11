A few bright sparks

Book review of 'Spark: The Insight to Growing Brands'

SPARK The Insight to Growing Brands Paddy Rangappa Simon & Schuster 193 pages; Rs 499 What do creators of high-growth brands do differently? Realistically, many things, and among them is maintaining an insatiable desire to understand the customer and what moves the needle for her. Whatever the means – through vox pops, keeping up with thought leaders (social media has made that easy now) devouring the seemingly endless volume of data thrown up by consumers’ digital and physical footprint (not for the faint-hearted), or plain old fashioned observation ...

Alokananda Chakraborty