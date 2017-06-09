A few good wines

What are the highest-rated wines available in India?

What are the highest-rated wines available in India?

Good wines tell a story of the land where the grapes were grown and of the winemaker’s skill in turning those grapes into something memorable. A wonderful anecdote about this comes from Aesop’s fable of The Old Woman and the Wine-Jar. “An old woman found an empty jar which had lately been full of prime old wine and which still retained the fragrant smell of its former contents. She greedily placed it several times to her nose, and drawing it backwards and forwards said, ‘O most delicious! How nice must the Wine itself have been, when it leaves ...

Alok Chandra