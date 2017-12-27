A guide to market matrix

Financial Felicity Making Sense of Money Matters Rachna Singh Stellar Publishers 210 pages; Rs 295 With internet around can any information escape a few taps on the keyboard? Apparently so, as many millions have figured out. The cyber space is liberally loaded with dead ends or, more plausibly, wrong‘uns. It is a risk that is difficult to shrug off when cruising down this highway.

Yet, as a vast nation such as India gets more educated, the demand for easy-to-understand pieces has exploded. It is not a novel demand either. Early in the 20th century, as competing claims of ...