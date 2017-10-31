A history of getting war wrong

The Future of War: A History Lawrence Freedman Penguin Random House, UK 375 pages; £25 Lawrence Freedman, one of Britain’s most outstanding contemporary strategists and historians, has consistently delivered excellence. In 1981, he published The Evolution of Nuclear Strategy, which has served since then as the primary text for students of nuclear strategy. He was in former UK prime minister, Tony Blair’s, inner circle of strategic advisors and was chosen to write the history of the Falklands campaign. In 2009, he was on the four-person committee, headed ...