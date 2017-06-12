A land of bombastic claims

Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation The Relentless Invention of Modern India Adam Roberts Hachette India 311 pages; Rs 599 The book title Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation may seem one of the most puzzling in recent memory, but Adam Roberts has a wise and witty explanation for it. “Understatement gets you nowhere in crowded, noisy, easily distracted India. Even overstatement often falls short,” he writes, pointing to the country’s “Shatabdi Superfast Expresses” and other examples of wordy overreach. “In India, a land of bombastic ...