A Memoir of Pre-Partition Punjab: The colonial experience

A Memoir of Pre-Partition Punjab Ruchi Ram Sahni, 1863-1948 Neera Burra (Editor) Oxford University Press 354 pages; Rs 1,195 Ruchi Ram Sahni belonged to the first generation of “English-knowing Punjabis”, a generation that was widely seen as the “hope” of the country. He wrote these memoirs in the 1940s, when he was in the winter of his life. His primary motivation was to explain to his descendants their familial origins. But, what he has to say is of interest to anyone wishing to get a feel of grassroots life at a time when India ...