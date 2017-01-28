A moment in the sunset

Call it the Sunset Effect. The more you suffer, the more attention you get

It is a small gift to come loose from your perspective, to find some strange delight in two minutes of someone else’s, someone sitting alone on a bench and silently smoking while pointing his camera at a heart-rendingly beautiful English sunset, at vivid golden colours slowly changing into a darkening sky, because he wants you to like the sunset as much as he does, or because he doesn’t want to watch it by himself, because it brings back memories of bygone days, of weird outfits relentlessly made fun of in school, of consistent (and creative) insults throughout school, and of ...

Ashish Sharma