A moment in the sunset

It is a small gift to come loose from your perspective, to find some strange delight in two minutes of someone else’s, someone sitting alone on a bench and silently smoking while pointing his camera at a heart-rendingly beautiful English sunset, at vivid golden colours slowly changing into a darkening sky, because he wants you to like the sunset as much as he does, or because he doesn’t want to watch it by himself, because it brings back memories of bygone days, of weird outfits relentlessly made fun of in school, of consistent (and creative) insults throughout school, and of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?