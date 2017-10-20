A new brand of comics

Recounting a robbery in which two men took away his wallet, comic Kanan Gill sets up the subsequent scene at the police station in his comedy special Keep It Real. The police ask him to identify the suspects from a book of known criminals. He comes across the name “Mohan. Associate: Vijay” next to which is written: “Robbery of lonely walkers.” After a pause, a straight-faced Gill says to the audience, “Not people walking alone.” Gill’s comedy often emerges from the eccentricities of language and translation. The incidents he ...