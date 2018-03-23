A new Formula? Halo safety device and new tyre compounds for 2018

There is an air of anticipation in Melbourne this time of the year, as shiny new cars line up on the grid at Albert Park to kickstart the Formula One season. And it is no different in 2018, despite this season being an evolutionary step up from the last year.

F1 is set to take a step in the unknown this Sunday with the introduction of the Halo safety device, new regulations that stipulate only three power units (and components) for each driver through 21 races and Pirelli’s introduction of two new compounds — the hypersoft and ultrahard. As always, ...