A nifty recap of banking

From Lehman to Demonetization Tamal Bandyopadhyay Penguin 2017, Pages 348; Rs 471 The focus of the book authored by Tamal Bandyopadhyay is the unique story of the Indian banking industry, mainly spanning a period from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, September 15, 2008 to the demonetisation of November 8, 2016.

The period between above two major episodes covered three governors — Duvvuri Subbarao, Raghuram Rajan, and Urjit Patel, and four finance ministers, Palaniappan Chidambaram, Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitley, with short-term stints by Manmohan Singh. ...