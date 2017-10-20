A night at Rajasthan's warrior fort

It is a still, clear morning. The ramparts of Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan, offer a 360-degree view of hills and the typical Aravalli desert scrub. Its crenellated walls are stark, offering foothold only to pigeons that roost here in the thousands. I survey the land below and wonder if this is what warriors of yore felt like, as they scanned the landscape and waited for enemies to huff their way up the steep granite hill, only to have boiling oil pour on them. The interior of the fort Today, of course, I’m armed with a camera and a drink, for this ...