A perfectionist's imperfect mind

Imperfect Sanjay Manjrekar Harper Sport 207 pages; Rs 699 This is not your usual sports book. This is a coming-of-age story.

Everyone loves those: From Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations to Amitav Ghosh’ The Shadow Lines to Upamanyu Chatterjee’s English, August to Julian Barnes’ The Sense of an Ending. This one, Imperfect, has the added element of pathos. The current success of Sanjay Manjrekar as a cricket commentator is tinged with forlorn yearning. Here is a man who is just doing a job, without any of the passion he felt when he played ...