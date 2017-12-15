Meet Mirza Ghalib, the poet of poets

Like Shakespeare, Ghalib is so often misquoted that a list of couplets wrongly attributed to him could make a whole book. The bard would have been horrified by some of the stuff that’s often credited to him. But he would have also been flattered as it confirms his popularity.

He is perhaps the only Urdu poet who literally everyone has heard about irrespective of their interest in Urdu or poetry. He is also one of the most discussed, analysed and translated Urdu poets having been translated into many Indian and foreign languages. His life has inspired at least one memorable ...