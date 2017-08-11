A question of consent

Chandigarh, for me, has always been one of the safest cities for women in India. Back in the late 1990s and into the mid-2000s, I would routinely drive home alone well past midnight after sending the next day’s newspaper to print, confident in the knowledge that a police van would be stationed every kilometre or so. Quick to respond and proactive, Chandigarh police is also known to have a zero-tolerance policy towards drunken driving. Yet, the allegedly drunk son of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief and his friend had the audacity to not only chase a woman in her ...