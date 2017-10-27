For at least half a century, design has been seeking a seat at the high table. Its leaders, a motley bunch of academics, “visionaries” and the odd forward-thinking practitioner, believe that design should have a greater influence in the public sphere. Why not a presence in government or at least on company boards? To get there, and there are signs of it happening, designers must, like salmon are reputed to do, swim upstream to lay the eggs of their interventions. Upstream is where the decisions are made about what to design, and how to intervene in a given ...