A selection merry-go-round

In December 2014, Virat Kohli first led India in Test cricket as interim skipper while M S Dhoni missed the Adelaide Test due to injury. Since then, he has led in 33 more matches until the second Test in Centurion this past week. In these 34 Tests, he has fielded 34 different playing 11s.

It had begun in Adelaide that December, when he picked rookie leg-spinner Karn Sharma ahead of the more seasoned R Ashwin. Kohli, of course, has played in all these 34 Tests. Ashwin, surprisingly, returned post Adelaide and hasn’t missed a game since. Ajinkya Rahane was third ...