A slice of Assamese life in Village Rockstars

When she turned to filmmaking after an unfulfilling stint in acting, Rima Das decided to put herself in the shoes of the very first people who made movies. The director of Village Rockstars, which is garnering applause in the festival circuit this year, felt it was too late for her to enrol in a film school to learn the ABC of cinema. Armed with lessons learnt in Mumbai after an exposure to world cinema, the professional environment of Prithvi Theatre and trials in the cut-throat world of Bollywood and advertising, she returned to her roots in Assam’s Kamrup district to tell stories ...