A son remembers father who served as advisor to Nehru, Indira and Rajiv

A dinner with Ho Chi Minh would be the stuff of stories for the grandchildren but being served white mice soaked in syrup is a pretty hair-raising experience to recall.

That’s exactly what India’s ambassador to Vietnam, Gopalaswamy Parthasarathi — or GP as he was popularly known — and his family were served by the North Vietnam leader in 1962. After a rollicking dinner, also attended by Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and the legendary army chief General Vo Nguyen Giap, the final dish arrived: a large jar with white objects floating in a thick syrup. “I ...