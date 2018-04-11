A Syrian refugee's leap of faith

A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea The Journey of Doaa Al Zamel Melissa Fleming Hachette 285 pages; Rs 499 In 2015, the BBC brought out an interactive documentary film about the countless refugees who escaped Syria and made their way to Europe by sea.

Titled Syrian Journey, it began with a seemingly innocuous question: What piece of technology would one carry while fleeing? It was an immersive project, meant to push the boundaries of empathy and make the fear felt by the men, women and children huddling together in tiny boats, with no certainty of reaching ...