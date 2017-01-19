A time-travelling flâneur

A frequently-ignored aspect Banerjee explores is the multiculturalism of south Calcutta

MEMOIRS OF ROADS Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization Sumanta Banerjee Oxford University Press 175 pages; Rs 695 Walking the streets of 19th century Paris, Charles Baudelaire experienced — as Walter Benjamin explained in his grand, incomplete The Arcades Project — both erlebnis and erfahrung, the anaesthesia and the excitement of the senses of a flâneur, as he wandered about aimlessly. This mapping the urban streets with his feet prompted him to write such lines as, “In the heart of some old suburb, muddy labyrinth, / ...

Uttaran Das Gupta