A toxin-free work culture

Uber has been in the news over the past few months for its “toxic work culture” and its CEO, Travis Kalanick, has finally stepped down. The allegedly aggressive, unrestrained workplace culture reportedly resulted from pressure on executives to make money for the “ride-sharing” company. But the truth is, this “toxic work culture” is not limited to Uber. It is widespread in a capitalist system where most of us have either been its victim or its perpetrator. Hence, some tears for Kalanick, who was unlucky enough to get targeted. As someone said, “In a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?