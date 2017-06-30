A toxin-free work culture

Uber has been in news for 'toxic work culture' and its CEO Travis Kalanick has finally stepped down

Uber has been in the news over the past few months for its “toxic work culture” and its CEO, Travis Kalanick, has finally stepped down. The allegedly aggressive, unrestrained workplace culture reportedly resulted from pressure on executives to make money for the “ride-sharing” company. But the truth is, this “toxic work culture” is not limited to Uber. It is widespread in a capitalist system where most of us have either been its victim or its perpetrator. Hence, some tears for Kalanick, who was unlucky enough to get targeted. As someone said, “In a ...

Ashish Sharma