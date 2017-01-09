Aamir Khan's Dangal becomes the highest grossing film of Bollywood

is on a spree to break all possible records with 'Dangal'. Adding another feather to the already loaded cap, the flick has now become the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood earning Rs. 345 crore.

Within 17 days of its release, the sports biopic has managed to cross even the lifetime business of 'PK' and is now aiming to become the first film to enter the Rs. 350 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news as he wrote, "# is now the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film... Crossed *lifetime biz* of #PK [ 340.8 cr] on Day 17... Now speeding towards 350 cr."

The film collected an astounding Rs. 14.33 crore on Sunday which is also the biggest 17th day collection for any film. This took the cumulative total to a whopping Rs. 345.3 crore.

Mr. Perfectionist is giving a tough time to the other Khans as he has moved way ahead of Salman Khan's highest grossing film 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' (Rs. 315 crore) or Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' (Rs. 206.85 crore).

'Dangal' is inching towards greater heights and Aamir seems to be heading to create unimaginable benchmarks for others to even try touching.