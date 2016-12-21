Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' not releasing in Pakistan, says distributors

-
The much awaited film 'Dangal' starring Aamir Khan will not light up the silver screen in Pakistan.
Contrary to reports suggesting that Bollywood films will now enjoy a free run in the neighbouring country, the Nitesh Tiwari directed flick will not be released in Pakistan.
As confirmed by the spokesperson of the distributors of the film, any news reports contrary to this are false.
The movie is based on the life of Haryana-based wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his journey in making his daughters Geeta and Babita become world class wrestling champions.
'Dangal' initially releases in the US on December 21, 2016.
