Ajith's spy thriller 'Vivegam' teaser clocks 10 million views

The teaser of actor Kumar's upcoming Tamil spy thriller "Vivegam", slated for release in August, has clocked 10 million views in just 68 hours.

In a statement, the makers confirmed the teaser officially clocked 10 million views.

Superstar Rajinikanth's "Kabali" teaser clocked 10 million views in 72 hours. It took just 68 hours for the teaser of "Vivegam" to break the record.

Directed by Siva, the film features in the role of a secret agent on a mission to investigate a series of murders.

"Vivegam" marks the third time in a row collaboration of Siva and after "Veeram" and "Vedalam".

The film also stars Akshara Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Vivek Oberoi is being introduced as the antagonist.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.