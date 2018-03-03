Ajoy Bose's book on Beatles is an account of a flirtation that went wrong

One stray remark seems to me to sum up the romance between the West and Indian music/spirituality that began in the hippy-dippy sixties. In 1971, after the Pakistan army unleashed a reign of terror on the Bengalis of East Pakistan, Ravi Shankar went to see his friend George Harrison.

He was horrified by the genocide, Shankar told Harrison. Could the rock world do something to help? Harrison agreed at once, wrote “Bangladesh”, whose success in the charts helped raise public awareness about the massacres in East Pakistan. More significantly, Harrison also agreed to ...