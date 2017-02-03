Alok Chandra: Music and spirits

Sulafest 2017, being held at the Sula winery outside Nasik in Maharashtra even as we speak, is a three-day jamboree featuring 48 different bands and performers from 10 different countries that is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors. Sure, that’s nothing compared to the 30 million visitors that came for the Mahakumbh at Allahabad in February 2013, but when one considers that individuals at Sulafest probably have a discretionary spending power some 1,000 times more than the good folk coming to the Mahakumbh, things are suddenly different. This is the 10th anniversary of ...

