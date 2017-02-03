Alok Chandra: Music and spirits

Sulafest 2017, being held at the Sula winery outside Nasik in Maharashtra even as we speak, is a three-day jamboree featuring 48 different bands and performers from 10 different countries that is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors. Sure, that’s nothing compared to the 30 million visitors that came for the Mahakumbh at Allahabad in February 2013, but when one considers that individuals at Sulafest probably have a discretionary spending power some 1,000 times more than the good folk coming to the Mahakumbh, things are suddenly different. This is the 10th anniversary of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?