Alok Chandra: Why French wines rule

French wines command 85% of investment going into wine, with Italian wines accounting for 8%

All said and done, the top French wines are still considered the best wines in the world — not just because their perceived quality (and price) beats all pretenders from the rest of the world (the Judgement of Paris tastings notwithstanding) — it’s also about perceived quality, which is why they command 85 per cent of investments going into wine, with Italian wines accounting for 8 per cent and “all the rest” a measly 7 per cent. In part, this is because the values of fine wines fluctuate over time and vintage , unlike in India, their prices are not set ...

