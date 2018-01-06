Alpha Zero and the future of artificial intelligence

Years ago, I witnessed a thought experiment discussed by two old friends. One was an astrophysicist, the other a data scientist; neither was sober.

The thought experiment: If you fed all relevant data into a computer, could the machine rediscover the laws of planetary motion by matching time periods, distances from the sun, velocities, et cetera, without human guidance? I remembered that conversation when the self-taught Artificial Intelligence program, Alpha Zero, thrashed one of the world’s strongest chess engines, Stockfish 8. There were several amazing things about that ...