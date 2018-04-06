Amazon's answer to Game of Thrones, LOTR TV series most expensive ever

-
ALSO READIndian cinema scales Chinese wall & it's not just about Aamir Khan films Out of business: Toys 'R' Us plans to close all US stores; 33k jobs at risk Walmart expands home delivery in more than 100 US cities to take on Amazon Advertisers spend Rs 100 crore on marketing through films 'Where do I send the box of chocolates?': Fire and Fury writer to Trump
-
Turns out, the small screen adaptation of 'Lord of the Rings' is all set to be the most expensive TV series ever, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The battle for rights of the popular series was going on for quite some time between Netflix and Amazon. The negotiations have resulted in Amazon acquiring the rights of the series, adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's books for USD 250 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The five-season series deal ensures that the show must be in production within two years. The series is expected to cost upward of $1 million, with all castings, producers, and visual effects factored in.
The fantasy-adventure genre films came out as a big hit and earned about $5.85 billion worldwide.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU