JUST IN
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

How home chefs are opening doors to strangers looking for authentic cuisine
Business Standard

Amazon's answer to Game of Thrones, LOTR TV series most expensive ever

The fantasy-adventure genre films came out as a big hit and earned about $5.85 billion worldwide

ANI  |  Washington 

LOTR

Turns out, the small screen adaptation of 'Lord of the Rings' is all set to be the most expensive TV series ever, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The battle for rights of the popular series was going on for quite some time between Netflix and Amazon. The negotiations have resulted in Amazon acquiring the rights of the series, adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's books for USD 250 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The five-season series deal ensures that the show must be in production within two years. The series is expected to cost upward of $1 million, with all castings, producers, and visual effects factored in.

The fantasy-adventure genre films came out as a big hit and earned about $5.85 billion worldwide.
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements