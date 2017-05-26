Amjad Ali's masterclass

The book Master on Masters is on musical styles of 12 stalwarts with whom Ali has been associated

Master on Masters Author: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Publisher: Penguin Random House Pages: 248 Price: Rs 499 The American writer Charles Bukowski once said, “Genius might be the ability to say a profound thing in a simple way”. This certainly holds true for veteran musician and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in his book Master on Masters. The book considers the musical styles of 12 stalwarts from the world of music with whom Ustadji has had a close association. It offers the reader a peek into an era when fusion frenzy and technological advancements were still to ...

Aditi Divekar