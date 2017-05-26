Amjad Ali's masterclass

Master on Masters Author: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Publisher: Penguin Random House Pages: 248 Price: Rs 499 The American writer Charles Bukowski once said, “Genius might be the ability to say a profound thing in a simple way”. This certainly holds true for veteran musician and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in his book Master on Masters. The book considers the musical styles of 12 stalwarts from the world of music with whom Ustadji has had a close association. It offers the reader a peek into an era when fusion frenzy and technological advancements were still to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?