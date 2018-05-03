An argumentative Indian

Ashis Nandy: A Life in Dissent Ramin Jahanbegloo and Ananya Vajpeyi (ed) Oxford University Press, 384 pages; Rs 750 In a political climate where questioning is often met with suspicion and sometimes equated with treason, a new book Ashis Nandy: A Life in Dissent celebrates the scholarly oeuvre of one of India’s last great public intellectuals.

Over his prolific career, Mr Nandy has underscored the importance of the act of questioning in the pursuit of knowledge. He has been equally critical of missionary-style modernism, as he has been of dogmatically ossified ...