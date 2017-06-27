An awkward dance

Indian Foreign Trade Trumped up or down Amiya Chandra Pentagon Press 157 pages; Rs 295 And so it begins. Under the full glare of the international media, the two leaders lurched towards each other, embracing in an awkward bear hug, as they seek to define the broad contours of the relationship between the two countries under the new US presidency. Compared to his meetings with the former US president, Barack Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with Donald Trump was scarcely an extraordinary affair. But coming on the heels ...