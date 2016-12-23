An internal view of external relations

This book provides valuable insights into the complexities of foreign-policy-making

Choices: Inside the Making of India's Foreign Policy Author: Shivshankar Menon Publisher: Penguin Pages: 224 Price: Rs 599 Shivshankar Menon’s book, Choices: Inside the Making of India's Foreign Policy, offers a unique practitioner's perspective on the dynamics of foreign-policy-making in a polity that is as complex and even amorphous as India. He brings to this exercise diplomatic experience that few of his colleagues possess, including ambassadorial assignments in Beijing, Islamabad, Colombo and Tel Aviv, service as India’s foreign secretary and, ...

Shyam Saran