An ode to the art maker

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s Hangar for the Passerby is an exhibition about artist collectives — collaborative and participatory — in India. The main protagonist of the exhibition is the transient figure of the passerby. In practice, it is impossible to create a place for the passerby, a common face that is either the most documented figure or an eluding presence, and thus is a perfect to the collective or the mass. The exhibition makes visible the process of art making and opens a discourse on art and craft in modern India. The viewer moves between shafts, cavities, inclines, time warps, expeditions and wilderness, and encounters different groups of students and artists from different times and geographies. The exhibition is divided into six vortices, each with a distinct character. At the core is ‘The Souvenir Shop’, one of the most important vortices, which is populated with the ideas, objects, people and images of/from artist peers of Group 1890





Photos: Courtesy KNMA

An installation of photographs by Pablo Bartholomew Various objects come together to reveal the process of art making A video installation featuring actor Rohini Hattangadi Photo: Sanjay K Sharma The installation titled ‘10 Theses on the Archive’, created in April 2010 in Beirut Paper masks highlight the multiplicity of faces in a crowd Photo: Sanjay K Sharma



On view at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Noida, till November 18, 2017