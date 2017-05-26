TRENDING ON BS
An ode to the art maker

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's Hangar for the Passerby is an exhibition about artist collectives

Both object and human faces become important to the narrative of the passerby
Both object and human faces become important to the narrative of the passerby Photos: Courtesy KNMA

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s Hangar for the Passerby is an exhibition about artist collectives — collaborative and participatory art practices — in India. The main protagonist of the exhibition is the transient figure of the passerby. In practice, it is impossible to create a place for the passerby, a common face that is either the most documented figure or an eluding presence, and thus is a perfect antithesis to the collective or the mass. The exhibition makes visible the process of art making and opens a discourse on art and craft in modern India. The viewer moves between shafts, cavities, inclines, time warps, expeditions and wilderness, and encounters different groups of students and artists from different times and geographies. The exhibition is divided into six vortices, each with a distinct character. At the core is ‘The Souvenir Shop’, one of the most important vortices, which is populated with the ideas, objects, people and images of/from artist peers of Group 1890

On view at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Noida, till November 18, 2017

Photos: Courtesy KNMA

An installation of photographs by Pablo Bartholomew

An installation of photographs by Pablo Bartholomew

Various objects come together to reveal the process of art making

Various objects come together to reveal the process of art making

A video installation featuring actor Rohini Hattangadi

A video installation featuring actor Rohini Hattangadi Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

The installation titled '10 Theses on the Archive', created in April 2010 in Beirut

The installation titled ‘10 Theses on the Archive’, created in April 2010 in Beirut

Paper masks highlight the multiplicity of faces in a crowd

Paper masks highlight the multiplicity of faces in a crowd  Photo: Sanjay K Sharma


 

