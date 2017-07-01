Anny Divya to become one of the youngest woman commanders of the Boeing 777

Divya's family raised Rs 15 lakh from loans to fund her training as a pilot

Divya's family raised Rs 15 lakh from loans to fund her training as a pilot

When Anny Divya’s mother was expecting her, the family was posted at the army base close to the airbase in Pathankot. Her father, a school drop-out, had to leave his studies at a young age since his family couldn’t afford to educate him. After a few sundry jobs, he joined the army as a soldier. After 19 years of service, he took voluntary retirement and settled down in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Educated at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Vijayawada, Divya — the middle child of the couple — spoke Telugu and Hindi, and while she could read and ...

Anjuli Bhargava