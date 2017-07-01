Anny Divya to become one of the youngest woman commanders of the Boeing 777

When Anny Divya’s mother was expecting her, the family was posted at the army base close to the airbase in Pathankot. Her father, a school drop-out, had to leave his studies at a young age since his family couldn’t afford to educate him. After a few sundry jobs, he joined the army as a soldier. After 19 years of service, he took voluntary retirement and settled down in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Educated at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Vijayawada, Divya — the middle child of the couple — spoke Telugu and Hindi, and while she could read and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?