Another wine country

Spain is known for its flamenco, bullfighting and now the bid by the province of Catalonia to secede from the country. What is less well-known is that Spain produces the third-highest quantity of wine in the world (after France and Italy).

In 2015, its winemakers churned out 3.7 billion litres of wine — and consumed only 1 billion litres, so the rest was exported, either in bulk or after bottling. Surprising as it may be, it happens that the largest importer of Spanish wines (in bulk) is France, where a lot is sold as vino di tavola (table wine), followed by Germany and ...